In recent trading session, Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw 19,190,210 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.9 trading at $0.48 or 19.99% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $48.44 Million. That current trading price of HX’s stock is at a discount of -156.55% from its 52-week high price of $7.44 and is indicating a premium of 73.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.765. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 138.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 413.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.99%, in the last five days HX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $3.40-8 price level, adding 8.66% to its value on the day. Hexindai Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37.48% in past 5-day. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) showed a performance of 60.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.97 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 210.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +210.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 210.34% for stock’s current value.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Hexindai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HX for having 385.42 Thousand shares of worth $570.42 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which was holding about 50.33 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.49 Thousand.

