In last trading session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw 1,590,883 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.45 trading at $0.03 or 2.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $73.37 Million. That closing price of HOFV’s stock is at a discount of -913.79% from its 52-week high price of $14.7 and is indicating a premium of 24.83% from its 52-week low price of $1.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.11%, in the last five days HOFV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 8.81% to its value on the day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company’s shares saw a change of -86.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.85% in past 5-day. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) showed a performance of -22.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.14 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -103.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. is the top institutional holder at HOFV for having 258.96 Thousand shares of worth $644.81 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 141.44 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $352.19 Thousand.

