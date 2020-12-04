In last trading session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw 4,506,700 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.08 trading at $0.44 or 16.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $130.24 Million. That closing price of FTFT’s stock is at a discount of -21.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.74 and is indicating a premium of 86.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 248.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.67%, in the last five days FTFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $3.38-8 price level, adding 8.88% to its value on the day. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 584.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.67% in past 5-day. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) showed a performance of 55.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 160.58 Million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 364.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +364.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 364.29% for stock’s current value.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Future FinTech Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FTFT for having 75.28 Thousand shares of worth $164.86 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 64.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $142.26 Thousand.

