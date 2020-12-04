In last trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 6,818,626 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.3 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.8 Billion. That closing price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -36.59% from its 52-week high price of $23.63 and is indicating a premium of 49.71% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fisker Inc. (FSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $23.63- price level, adding 26.77% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 70.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.94% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of 48.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.72 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 27.17% for stock’s current value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 232% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

