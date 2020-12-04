In last trading session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw 4,383,190 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.62 trading at $0.48 or 11.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $605.38 Million. That closing price of EBON’s stock is at a discount of -223.59% from its 52-week high price of $14.95 and is indicating a premium of 17.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. is the top institutional holder at EBON for having 151.89 Thousand shares of worth $1.58 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Squarepoint Ops LLC, which was holding about 55.44 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $578.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 151888 shares of worth $1.58 Million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 42.25 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $440.69 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.

