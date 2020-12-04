In last trading session, CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw 3,408,765 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.55 trading at $1.89 or 9.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $697.01 Million. That closing price of CIIC’s stock is at a discount of -55.45% from its 52-week high price of $33.5 and is indicating a premium of 56.84% from its 52-week low price of $9.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.38 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.61%, in the last five days CIIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $26.00- price level, adding 17.12% to its value on the day. CIIG Merger Corp.’s shares saw a change of 116.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.96% in past 5-day. CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) showed a performance of 116.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.81 Million shares which calculate 4.54 days to cover the short interests.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 66.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for CIIG Merger Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CIIC for having 1.94 Million shares of worth $19.45 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.5% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 1.43 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.28 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 315662 shares of worth $3.16 Million or 1.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 159.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.6 Million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored