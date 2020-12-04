In last trading session, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw 40,768,809 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.07 or 23.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.82 Million. That closing price of SXTC’s stock is at a discount of -289.47% from its 52-week high price of $1.48 and is indicating a premium of 41.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.222. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.82%, in the last five days SXTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $0.455 price level, adding 16.59% to its value on the day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.97% in past 5-day. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) showed a performance of 30.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 106.55 Million shares which calculate 52.49 days to cover the short interests.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -656% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SXTC for having 2.23 Million shares of worth $545.54 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 328.44 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.4 Thousand.

