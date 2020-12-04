In last trading session, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw 1,405,003 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.6 trading at $0.02 or 2.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.27 Million. That closing price of CLSN’s stock is at a discount of -983.33% from its 52-week high price of $6.5 and is indicating a premium of 28.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 765.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Celsion Corporation (CLSN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.59%, in the last five days CLSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $0.701 price level, adding 15.11% to its value on the day. Celsion Corporation’s shares saw a change of -65.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.28% in past 5-day. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) showed a performance of 22.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.37 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 400% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +400% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 400% for stock’s current value.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celsion Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -78.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -19.78% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -20% in the current quarter and calculating 60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -24% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 47.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.72% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51 institutions for Celsion Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CLSN for having 1.27 Million shares of worth $929.6 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 706.24 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $517.04 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 955629 shares of worth $699.62 Thousand or 2.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 298.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $218.86 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.8% of company’s stock.

