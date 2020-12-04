In recent trading session, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw 1,267,119 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.78 trading at -$4.35 or -14.42% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $662.1 Million. That current trading price of CMBM’s stock is at a discount of -25.6% from its 52-week high price of $32.38 and is indicating a premium of 86.15% from its 52-week low price of $3.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 405.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.42%, in the last five days CMBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $32.38- price level, adding 20.51% to its value on the day. Cambium Networks Corporation’s shares saw a change of 194.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.53% in past 5-day. Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) showed a performance of 16.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 195.25 Million shares which calculate 0.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +12.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.18% for stock’s current value.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cambium Networks Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +434.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.96% while that of industry is -5.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200% in the current quarter and calculating 320% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.4 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $72.76 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $64.06 Million and $60.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.3% while estimating it to be 20.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.54% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83 institutions for Cambium Networks Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vector Capital, Ltd. is the top institutional holder at CMBM for having 19.2 Million shares of worth $167.85 Million. And as of December 30, 2019, it was holding 74.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 926.11 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.62 Million.

On the other hand, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 770000 shares of worth $12.99 Million or 3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 254.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.29 Million in the company or a holder of 0.99% of company’s stock.

