In last trading session, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw 1,214,195 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.64 trading at $0.13 or 3.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $23.87 Million. That closing price of TTNP’s stock is at a discount of -353.3% from its 52-week high price of $16.5 and is indicating a premium of 25.82% from its 52-week low price of $2.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.7%, in the last five days TTNP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $6.63-4 price level, adding 45.1% to its value on the day. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -37.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -36.11% in past 5-day. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) showed a performance of 15.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 341.93 Million shares which calculate 86.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 559.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +559.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 559.34% for stock’s current value.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $600Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $960Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.22 Million and $1.34 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.7% while estimating it to be -28.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

