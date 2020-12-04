In recent trading session, Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) saw 3,596,198 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $163.4 trading at $5.37 or 3.4% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $26.12 Billion. That current trading price of SPLK’s stock is at a discount of -38.24% from its 52-week high price of $225.89 and is indicating a premium of 42.52% from its 52-week low price of $93.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Splunk Inc. (SPLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.4%, in the last five days SPLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $207.4 price level, adding 21.77% to its value on the day. Splunk Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.47% in past 5-day. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) showed a performance of -21.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.15 Million shares which calculate 3.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $205.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $107.4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $300. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +83.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.27% for stock’s current value.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Splunk Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -13.7% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -118.09% while that of industry is 8.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -70.8% in the current quarter and calculating 17.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -6.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $708.79 Million for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $525.72 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $791.18 Million and $442.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.4% while estimating it to be 18.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4%

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1031 institutions for Splunk Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SPLK for having 25Million shares of worth $4.7 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 14.3 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4458125 shares of worth $838.71 Million or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.03 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $758.88 Million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.

