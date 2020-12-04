In last trading session, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) saw 4,394,468 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.02 or -5.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $100.68 Million. That closing price of GTE’s stock is at a discount of -411.11% from its 52-week high price of $1.38 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.35%, in the last five days GTE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $0.31 price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -78.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.68% in past 5-day. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) showed a performance of 29.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 645.2 Million shares which calculate 228.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.42 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.67. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +148.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.81% for stock’s current value.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $190.43 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2019. Company posted $127.18 Million and $138.23 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49.7% while estimating it to be 30.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -57.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90 institutions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. GMT Capital Corp is the top institutional holder at GTE for having 82.78 Million shares of worth $19.23 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 22.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A., which was holding about 41.49 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.64 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard Energy Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7957624 shares of worth $2.31 Million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.75 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $802.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.

