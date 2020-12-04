In recent trading session, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw 1,660,355 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $65.13 trading at $2.8 or 4.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $22.47 Billion. That current trading price of BILI’s stock is at a discount of -0.72% from its 52-week high price of $65.6 and is indicating a premium of 74.05% from its 52-week low price of $16.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bilibili Inc. (BILI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 26 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.49%, in the last five days BILI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 04 when the stock touched $65.44- price level, adding 1.12% to its value on the day. Bilibili Inc.’s shares saw a change of 247.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.23% in past 5-day. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) showed a performance of 34.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.48 Million shares which calculate 5.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $62.81 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.57. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +20.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.23% for stock’s current value.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bilibili Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +80.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 142.55% while that of industry is 19.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -135.7% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 85.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $536.18 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $528.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $286.89 Million and $331.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 86.9% while estimating it to be 59.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -50.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 399 institutions for Bilibili Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BILI for having 11.78 Million shares of worth $489.99 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 28.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5481358 shares of worth $228.02 Million or 13.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.6 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $108.21 Million in the company or a holder of 6.19% of company’s stock.

