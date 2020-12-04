For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.88 in the current quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.22%, in the last five days ARCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $101 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 813.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.8% in past 5-day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) showed a performance of 77.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $73.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -25.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $84. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -15.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.57% for stock’s current value.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +204.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.98% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -15.8% in the current quarter and calculating 11.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -52.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.73 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.97 Million and $2.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -8% while estimating it to be 314.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 183 institutions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ARCT for having 2.5 Million shares of worth $107.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcor Management LP, which was holding about 1.59 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.4 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1965560 shares of worth $102.66 Million or 8.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.32 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71.19 Million in the company or a holder of 5.37% of company’s stock.

