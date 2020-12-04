In recent trading session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw 1,290,233 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.22 trading at $0.14 or 0.56% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $17.08 Billion. That current trading price of VIPS’s stock is at a discount of -3.37% from its 52-week high price of $26.07 and is indicating a premium of 54.28% from its 52-week low price of $11.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 26 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.56%, in the last five days VIPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $25.68- price level, adding 2.38% to its value on the day. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 76.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.58% in past 5-day. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) showed a performance of 17.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.44 Million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vipshop Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.09% while that of industry is 34. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20% in the current quarter and calculating 61.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.31 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.9 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.19 Billion and $2.68 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.8% while estimating it to be 45.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 94.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.93%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 524 institutions for Vipshop Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at VIPS for having 41.51 Million shares of worth $649.14 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 20.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $315.1 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7122890 shares of worth $162.19 Million or 1.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.78 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $131.59 Million in the company or a holder of 1.24% of company’s stock.

