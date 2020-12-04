In last trading session, Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw 1,555,308 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.75 trading at $0.5 or 2.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27 Billion. That closing price of AAN’s stock is at a discount of -258.4% from its 52-week high price of $67.2 and is indicating a premium of 30.61% from its 52-week low price of $13.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 689.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.28 in the current quarter.

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +60% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.33% for stock’s current value.

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened 0% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.3% in the current quarter and calculating 32.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1Billion and $1.1 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.7% while estimating it to be 2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -83.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16%

AAN Dividends

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 18 and February 22, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.3%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.18 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.31%.

