In last trading session, Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw 2,962,276 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.13 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $211.8 Million. That closing price of WPG’s stock is at a discount of -250.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.96 and is indicating a premium of 56.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing 0%, in the last five days WPG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 7.38% to its value on the day. Washington Prime Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.8% in past 5-day. Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) showed a performance of 85.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 51.2 Million shares which calculate 10.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.99% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.5% for stock’s current value.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $129.53 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $124.19 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $170.02 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.8%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -112.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 222 institutions for Washington Prime Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at WPG for having 19.93 Million shares of worth $12.9 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.91 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.89 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11479167 shares of worth $6.72 Million or 6.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.4 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.17 Million in the company or a holder of 4.48% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored