In last trading session, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) saw 3,651,539 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.73 trading at -$0.02 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $579.62 Million. That closing price of YJ’s stock is at a discount of -121.61% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 38.83% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 26.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yunji Inc. (YJ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.73%, in the last five days YJ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $4.45-3 price level, adding 38.65% to its value on the day. Yunji Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -44.62% in past 5-day. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) showed a performance of 40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.95 Million shares which calculate 12.1 days to cover the short interests.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17 institutions for Yunji Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at YJ for having 11.8 Million shares of worth $21.72 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 87.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 550Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.01 Million.

On the other hand, TIFF Multi-Asset Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 53213 shares of worth $97.91 Thousand or 0.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.55 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

