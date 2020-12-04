In recent trading session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 5,936,571 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.01 or 4.41% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $21.6 Million. That current trading price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -1429.41% from its 52-week high price of $2.6 and is indicating a premium of 34.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.112. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.41%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $0.175 price level, adding 3.14% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.27% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of 41.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.55 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Castor Maritime Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 1.67 Million shares of worth $257.46 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 265.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.2% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.9 Thousand.

