In last trading session, Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw 10,124,068 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $185.28 trading at $38.49 or 26.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.51 Billion. That closing price of ZS’s stock is at a discount of -2.33% from its 52-week high price of $189.6 and is indicating a premium of 81.11% from its 52-week low price of $35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.22%, in the last five days ZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $188.85 price level, adding 0.05% to its value on the day. Zscaler, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 305.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.46% in past 5-day. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) showed a performance of 40.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.96 Million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $168.14 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -9.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $205. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.03% for stock’s current value.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Zscaler, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +42.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.83% while that of industry is 19.9. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 14.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $140.28 Million for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -283.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 44.77%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.24% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 593 institutions for Zscaler, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ZS for having 6.62 Million shares of worth $931.15 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.98 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $841.56 Million.

