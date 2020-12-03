In last trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw 1,314,263 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.92 trading at $0.11 or 6.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $726.27 Million. That closing price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -6.25% from its 52-week high price of $2.04 and is indicating a premium of 74.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.496. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 612.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 436.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.34 to the stock, which implies a rise of 126.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 108.33% for stock’s current value.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 7.77 Million shares of worth $13.44 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, which was holding about 5.91 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.22 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7614868 shares of worth $13.63 Million or 2.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.3 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.18 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.

