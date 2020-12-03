In last trading session, Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw 3,683,519 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.29 trading at $3.02 or 36.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $161.03 Million. That closing price of ENLV’s stock is at a discount of -50.04% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 68.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 80.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 36.52%, in the last five days ENLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $10.98- price level, adding 6.6% to its value on the day. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 22.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.67% in past 5-day. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) showed a performance of -14.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 164.64 Million shares which calculate 145.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 94.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +94.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 94.86% for stock’s current value.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ENLV for having 298.51 Thousand shares of worth $1.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, which was holding about 10.81 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.19 Thousand.

