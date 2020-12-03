In last trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 149,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.45 trading at $0.45 or 6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.14 Billion. That closing price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -30.07% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 63.76% from its 52-week low price of $2.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Limited (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.43%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $9.69-2 price level, adding 23.12% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 16.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.7% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 66.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.55 Million shares which calculate 3.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +168.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.6% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +42.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 6.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -133.3% in the current quarter and calculating -66.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $223.98 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250.93 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -281.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 387 institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at BB for having 61.76 Million shares of worth $283.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, which was holding about 46.72 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $214.47 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21111918 shares of worth $96.9 Million or 3.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.8 Million in the company or a holder of 2.21% of company’s stock.

