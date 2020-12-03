In last trading session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) saw 3,284,357 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $0.43 or 4.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.62 Billion. That closing price of PBR-A’s stock is at a discount of -47.92% from its 52-week high price of $15.31 and is indicating a premium of 59.81% from its 52-week low price of $4.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR-A) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.27 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.18 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $19.87 Billion and $17.14 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.2% while estimating it to be 17.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.51% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -161.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.4%

PBR-A Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.95%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.39 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 186 institutions for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PBR-A for having 93.29 Million shares of worth $656.76 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 25.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.02 Million.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 84809178 shares of worth $597.06 Million or 12.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.02 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $133.88 Million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.

