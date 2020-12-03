In last trading session, Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw 2,625,354 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.65 trading at -$1.71 or -4.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.38 Billion. That closing price of VRM’s stock is at a discount of -124.34% from its 52-week high price of $75.49 and is indicating a premium of 1.96% from its 52-week low price of $32.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vroom, Inc. (VRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $56.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $31 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +122.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.88% for stock’s current value.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $399.4 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $508.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -180.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 188 institutions for Vroom, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at VRM for having 15.88 Million shares of worth $822.02 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $262.45 Million.

On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1499270 shares of worth $77.63 Million or 1.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.48 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $76.58 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.

