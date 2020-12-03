In last trading session, Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw 4,193,816 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.12 trading at $0.03 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $359.92 Million. That closing price of VSTM’s stock is at a discount of -120.28% from its 52-week high price of $4.67 and is indicating a premium of 49.06% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verastem, Inc. (VSTM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days VSTM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $2.18-2 price level, adding 2.75% to its value on the day. Verastem, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.18% in past 5-day. Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) showed a performance of 73.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.64 Million shares which calculate 1.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 41.51% for stock’s current value.

Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Verastem, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -73.5% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 84.3% in the current quarter and calculating 74.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 404.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.74%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 161 institutions for Verastem, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VSTM for having 12.34 Million shares of worth $14.93 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 10.75 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.01 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4831074 shares of worth $8.31 Million or 2.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.54 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.28 Million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.

