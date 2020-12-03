In last trading session, Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) saw 1,160,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.5 trading at $0.18 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $298.45 Million. That closing price of SRAC’s stock is at a discount of -6.59% from its 52-week high price of $14.39 and is indicating a premium of 31.85% from its 52-week low price of $9.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 741.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.35%, in the last five days SRAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $14.39- price level, adding 6.18% to its value on the day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 37.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.58% in past 5-day. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) showed a performance of 34.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 364.3 Million shares which calculate 0.49 days to cover the short interests.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SRAC for having 1.24 Million shares of worth $12.55 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund, which was holding about 1.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.35 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 116657 shares of worth $1.18 Million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.86 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $167.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.

