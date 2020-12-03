In last trading session, Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw 2,247,412 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.47 trading at -$0.25 or -1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $864.83 Million. That closing price of SWBI’s stock is at a discount of -44.8% from its 52-week high price of $22.4 and is indicating a premium of 72.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.59%, in the last five days SWBI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $16.25- price level, adding 4.8% to its value on the day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.44% in past 5-day. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) showed a performance of -10.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.32 Million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 9.89% for stock’s current value.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 195.12% while that of industry is 7.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 600% in the current quarter and calculating 246.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222.99 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $154.39 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -435.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 03 and December 03, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.27%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 261 institutions for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SWBI for having 5.13 Million shares of worth $79.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $70.91 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1490049 shares of worth $32.07 Million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $32.07 Million in the company or a holder of 2.4% of company’s stock.

