In last trading session, RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) saw 4,362,713 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.81 trading at -$0.65 or -4.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $425.79 Million. That closing price of RMG’s stock is at a discount of -29.91% from its 52-week high price of $19.24 and is indicating a premium of 35.85% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.2%, in the last five days RMG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $19.24- price level, adding 23.02% to its value on the day. RMG Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 48.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.66% in past 5-day. RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) showed a performance of 46.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58 institutions for RMG Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at RMG for having 2.47 Million shares of worth $26.44 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.69 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.03 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 150161 shares of worth $1.61 Million or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 116.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.24 Million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.

