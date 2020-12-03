In last trading session, Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw 1,553,604 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.64 trading at $3.41 or 7.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.47 Billion. That closing price of OSH’s stock is at a discount of -8.99% from its 52-week high price of $56.28 and is indicating a premium of 32.26% from its 52-week low price of $34.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 353.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 334.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.24 in the current quarter.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +51.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.18% for stock’s current value.

Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $222.97 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $270.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.47% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134 institutions for Oak Street Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSH for having 76.07 Million shares of worth $4.07 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 31.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 50.2 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 20.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.68 Billion.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1293500 shares of worth $69.12 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 929Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $41.46 Million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored