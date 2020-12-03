In last trading session, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) saw 2,491,119 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.96 trading at -$0.53 or -8.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $80.73 Million. That closing price of MACK’s stock is at a discount of -19.13% from its 52-week high price of $7.1 and is indicating a premium of 75% from its 52-week low price of $1.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.17%, in the last five days MACK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $7.10-1 price level, adding 17.89% to its value on the day. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 54.23% in past 5-day. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) showed a performance of 51.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 530.34 Million shares which calculate 420.9 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -32.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -32.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.89% for stock’s current value.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.6%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Newtyn Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at MACK for having 1.3 Million shares of worth $5.19 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 22NW, LP, which was holding about 1.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.97 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 285294 shares of worth $1.14 Million or 2.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 185.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $740.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.38% of company’s stock.

