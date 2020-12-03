In last trading session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) saw 120,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.33 trading at $1.97 or 83.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $202.19 Million. That closing price of LIZI’s stock is at a discount of -252.19% from its 52-week high price of $15.25 and is indicating a premium of 54.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 327.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lizhi Inc. (LIZI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 83.47%, in the last five days LIZI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $5.15-1 price level, adding 17.67% to its value on the day. Lizhi Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 76.67% in past 5-day. Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) showed a performance of 104.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 313.49 Million shares which calculate 141.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +29.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.47% for stock’s current value.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -375.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Lizhi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at LIZI for having 645.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.46 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 47.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.45 Thousand.

