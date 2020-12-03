In last trading session, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw 4,937,132 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.1 trading at $0.14 or 7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.1 Million. That closing price of EVK’s stock is at a discount of -221.91% from its 52-week high price of $6.76 and is indicating a premium of 70.95% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 333.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.14%, in the last five days EVK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the stock touched $2.26-7 price level, adding 7.08% to its value on the day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 38.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.94% in past 5-day. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) showed a performance of 8.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.81 Million shares which calculate 20 days to cover the short interests.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -89.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at EVK for having 35.22 Thousand shares of worth $30.21 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 25.67 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.02 Thousand.

