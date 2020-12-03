In last trading session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw 7,164,716 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $121.09 trading at $7.08 or 6.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.16 Billion. That closing price of BNTX’s stock is at a discount of -5.81% from its 52-week high price of $128.13 and is indicating a premium of 82.62% from its 52-week low price of $21.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioNTech SE (BNTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.21%, in the last five days BNTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $128.13 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. BioNTech SE’s shares saw a change of 257.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.87% in past 5-day. BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) showed a performance of 39.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.17 Million shares which calculate 1.83 days to cover the short interests.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioNTech SE is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +142.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 106.32% while that of industry is 14. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 131% in the current quarter and calculating 793.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 304.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $295.27 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $755.12 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 848.2% while estimating it to be 2186.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -300.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 204 institutions for BioNTech SE that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNTX for having 4.5 Million shares of worth $311.73 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 34.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, which was holding about 4.13 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 31.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $285.62 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2028836 shares of worth $140.46 Million or 15.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.91 Million shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116.91 Million in the company or a holder of 14.46% of company’s stock.

