In last trading session, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw 3,595,010 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.62 trading at $0.51 or 16.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.29 Million. That closing price of NTEC’s stock is at a discount of -337.02% from its 52-week high price of $15.82 and is indicating a premium of 39.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 218.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.4%, in the last five days NTEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $4.56-2 price level, adding 20.61% to its value on the day. Intec Pharma Ltd’s shares saw a change of -63.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.67% in past 5-day. Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) showed a performance of 48.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 138.79 Million shares which calculate 0.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 176.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +176.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 176.24% for stock’s current value.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

