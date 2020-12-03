In last trading session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) saw 66,576,106 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at $0.1 or 9.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $561.45 Million. That closing price of HEXO’s stock is at a discount of -96.58% from its 52-week high price of $2.3 and is indicating a premium of 70.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.346. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 48.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HEXO Corp. (HEXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.35%, in the last five days HEXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 12.03% to its value on the day. HEXO Corp.’s shares saw a change of -26.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 46.4% in past 5-day. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) showed a performance of 80.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.79 Million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.74 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -36.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.31. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -61.54% for stock’s current value.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112 institutions for HEXO Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at HEXO for having 35.38 Million shares of worth $23.32 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 1.18 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $774.57 Thousand.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 35381048 shares of worth $23.32 Million or 7.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.31 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $793.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored