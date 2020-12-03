In last trading session, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) saw 2,097,492 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.82 trading at -$0.66 or -5.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $440.97 Million. That closing price of HCAC’s stock is at a discount of -22.59% from its 52-week high price of $14.49 and is indicating a premium of 22.08% from its 52-week low price of $9.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.29%, in the last five days HCAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $14.49- price level, adding 18.43% to its value on the day. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s shares saw a change of 16.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.63% in past 5-day. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) showed a performance of 15.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at HCAC for having 3.25 Million shares of worth $36.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, which was holding about 1.74 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.35 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 87770 shares of worth $977.76 Thousand or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 83.81 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $933.6 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.28% of company’s stock.

