In last trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw 10,629,118 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.5 trading at $0.42 or 1.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.59 Billion. That closing price of FCX’s stock is at a discount of -0.82% from its 52-week high price of $24.7 and is indicating a premium of 80.33% from its 52-week low price of $4.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.76%, in the last five days FCX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $24.70- price level, adding 1.19% to its value on the day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s shares saw a change of 86.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) showed a performance of 30.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 30.79 Million shares which calculate 1.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.36 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -8.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.69% for stock’s current value.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +136.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2450% while that of industry is 0.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1450% in the current quarter and calculating 337.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.08 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.45 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $3.91 Billion and $2.8 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.3% while estimating it to be 59% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -109.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FCX Dividends

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 21 and January 25, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.48%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1040 institutions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at FCX for having 154.75 Million shares of worth $2.42 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 114.98 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.8 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 41486425 shares of worth $480Million or 2.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $527.3 Million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored