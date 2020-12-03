In last trading session, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) saw 1,327,560 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $139.35 trading at $19.45 or 16.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.07 Billion. That closing price of ESTC’s stock is at a discount of -2.59% from its 52-week high price of $142.96 and is indicating a premium of 72.01% from its 52-week low price of $39.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 933.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 923.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Elastic N.V. (ESTC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.22%, in the last five days ESTC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $143 price level, adding 2.57% to its value on the day. Elastic N.V.’s shares saw a change of 116.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.9% in past 5-day. Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) showed a performance of 39.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.52 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $138.07 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.92% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $114 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $155. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +11.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.19% for stock’s current value.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $139.76 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $149.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -13.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.8%

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 397 institutions for Elastic N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ESTC for having 8.62 Million shares of worth $929.81 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.04 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $544.04 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1581319 shares of worth $170.61 Million or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $169.46 Million in the company or a holder of 1.82% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored