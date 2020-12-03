In last trading session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw 3,077,288 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.97 trading at -$0.21 or -6.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $198.64 Million. That closing price of XNET’s stock is at a discount of -100% from its 52-week high price of $5.94 and is indicating a premium of 19.87% from its 52-week low price of $2.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 925.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Xunlei Limited (XNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.6%, in the last five days XNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 01 when the stock touched $3.80-2 price level, adding 21.84% to its value on the day. Xunlei Limited’s shares saw a change of -39.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.02% in past 5-day. Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) showed a performance of 16.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 786.35 Million shares which calculate 0.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 304.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +304.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 304.04% for stock’s current value.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for Xunlei Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at XNET for having 6.36 Million shares of worth $21.89 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.91 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 249986 shares of worth $657.46 Thousand or 0.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 206.63 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $762.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.

