In last trading session, KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw 3,626,238 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.43 trading at $0.68 or 24.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.03 Million. That closing price of KBSF’s stock is at a discount of -29.74% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 72.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 231.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 459.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 24.69%, in the last five days KBSF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 03 when the stock touched $3.55-9 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. KBS Fashion Group Limited’s shares saw a change of 63.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.73% in past 5-day. KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) showed a performance of 57.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.61 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 99.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for KBS Fashion Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at KBSF for having 65.3 Thousand shares of worth $123.09 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 34.01 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $64.1 Thousand.

