In last trading session, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) saw 1,970,658 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.97 trading at $0.79 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.81 Billion. That closing price of CUK’s stock is at a discount of -158.46% from its 52-week high price of $49.03 and is indicating a premium of 62.68% from its 52-week low price of $7.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days CUK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $19.32- price level, adding 1.81% to its value on the day. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s shares saw a change of -60.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.95% in past 5-day. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) showed a performance of 63.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.24 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -14.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -47.29% for stock’s current value.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.4%

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.32%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.49%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 113 institutions for Carnival Corporation & Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Aristeia Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at CUK for having 5.42 Million shares of worth $70.04 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 59.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, which was holding about 2.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.09 Million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Equity Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 184658 shares of worth $2.08 Million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 128.4 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.44 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

