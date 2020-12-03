In last trading session, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw 1,698,210 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.71 trading at -$0.41 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.13 Billion. That closing price of ASAN’s stock is at a discount of -12.17% from its 52-week high price of $29.96 and is indicating a premium of 22.99% from its 52-week low price of $20.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.79 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Asana, Inc. (ASAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.87% for stock’s current value.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $54.14 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.05 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -132.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

