In last trading session, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) saw 5,944,177 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.41 trading at -$0.57 or -4.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $597.55 Million. That closing price of APXT’s stock is at a discount of -28.64% from its 52-week high price of $17.25 and is indicating a premium of 31.99% from its 52-week low price of $9.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.08%, in the last five days APXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 30 when the stock touched $17.25- price level, adding 22.26% to its value on the day. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 35.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.71% in past 5-day. Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) showed a performance of 33.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 207.94 Million shares which calculate 121.6 days to cover the short interests.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 65 institutions for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at APXT for having 2.58 Million shares of worth $27.34 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, which was holding about 1.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.48 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 661000 shares of worth $7.01 Million or 1.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 604.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.41 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.

