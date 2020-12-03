In last trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 1,158,340 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.41 trading at -$0.47 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48 Billion. That closing price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -10.12% from its 52-week high price of $18.07 and is indicating a premium of 26.57% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 879.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.64% for stock’s current value.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 459.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45.52%

