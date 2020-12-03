In last trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 1,431,099 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at $0.04 or 3.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.21 Million. That closing price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -2378.45% from its 52-week high price of $28.75 and is indicating a premium of 18.1% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.57%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 27 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 8.66% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.52% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of 13.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 Million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 762.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +762.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 762.07% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Top Ships Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC is the top institutional holder at TOPS for having 204.33 Thousand shares of worth $220.68 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

