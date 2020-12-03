In last trading session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw 1,371,175 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.76 trading at $0.31 or 8.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $227.29 Million. That closing price of SLDB’s stock is at a discount of -62.23% from its 52-week high price of $6.1 and is indicating a premium of 48.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 350.58 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.99%, in the last five days SLDB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 02 when the stock touched $3.91-3 price level, adding 3.84% to its value on the day. Solid Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.08% in past 5-day. Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) showed a performance of 17.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.21 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +232.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.81% for stock’s current value.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101 institutions for Solid Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SLDB for having 6.75 Million shares of worth $13.7 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 4.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.28 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 527129 shares of worth $1.07 Million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 489.75 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.43 Million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored