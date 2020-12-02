ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 1,860,676 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $610.73 Million, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.79% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -96.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.5 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Sporting 1.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Nov 25 when the ZIOP stock price touched $3.02-5 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -39.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed 36.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 108.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.26% from current levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -173.4%.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.94% with a share float percentage of 59.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.28 Million shares worth more than $38.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 15.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.18 Million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.39% shares in the company for having 9400000 shares of worth $23.69 Million while later fund manager owns 6.15 Million shares of worth $20.18 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.

