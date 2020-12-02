The consensus among analysts is that ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.99.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.98% from current levels.

ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViacomCBS Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +60.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.17%, compared to 11.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2.1% and -4.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.5%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.94 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.37 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.87 Billion and $6.67 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1% for the current quarter and 10.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -1.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.62% with a share float percentage of 95.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViacomCBS Inc. having a total of 1035 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.09 Million shares worth more than $1.68 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 46.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.29 Billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 15592081 shares of worth $363.61 Million while later fund manager owns 12.57 Million shares of worth $352.12 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored