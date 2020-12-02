Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,070,810 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $170.52 Million, closed the last trade at $3.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.38 on the day or -9.48% during that session. The PROG stock price is -338.57% off its 52-week high price of $15.92 and 1.65% above the 52-week low of $3.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 341.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 223.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +313.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 175.48% from current levels.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.2%.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.5% with a share float percentage of 101.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progenity, Inc. having a total of 53 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.54 Million shares worth more than $59Million. As of September 29, 2020, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 433.68 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 Million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund and Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 145873 shares of worth $1.33 Million while later fund manager owns 141.68 Thousand shares of worth $1.28 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)

Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored